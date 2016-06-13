Meet The Woman Fighting For Abortion Rights At The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is gearing up to make a decision in the Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt case, and the verdict could have drastic consequences for women’s access to reproductive care.



At the center of the case is the Texas Bill, HB2, which enacts restrictions on providers that could make abortion care difficult or, for many women in the state, even impossible to access. But providers aren’t taking the bill lying down: Whole Woman’s Health, a network of abortion clinics with locations in Texas, is challenging the bill.



While waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision, Refinery29 sat down with Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of abortion clinic Whole Woman’s Health and the lead plaintiff in the case. We talked to her about what this bill could do to women’s access to reproductive care, what kinds of laws she’s been seeing nationwide, and what’s at stake in this case. Read what she has to say here, and watch a video of the full interview, below.



This interview has been edited for length and clarity.



Give us a brief rundown of the bill you’re challenging, HB2.

“We’re challenging the notion [that] abortion procedures need to be done in a mini-hospital setting. We’re also challenging the part of the law that says all of the doctors that provide abortions need to have admitting privileges in a hospital.



“We were able to get an injunction from the Supreme Court, which has blocked a large part of the law from going into effect. Which is why we still have 19 clinics open in the state of Texas. Prior to this law passing, there were 44 clinics. If we aren’t successful in the Supreme Court, we’ll go all the way down to nine facilities, and those facilities would only be in the major metropolitan areas. There’s absolutely no care offered outside…Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and that’s devastating for the women who live all across the state."



These provisions that you’re challenging in HB2 are an example of what are sometimes called TRAP laws, which stands for Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers. Can you explain what TRAP laws are and what they do?

“TRAP laws are based on a political agenda to shut down access to reproductive health care by any means necessary. They’re put forward under the umbrella that they have something to do with women’s health and safety, but really, they’re targeted only specifically towards abortion provision and not towards other similar kinds of health care. So abortion providers have to deal with regulatory interference in their ability to provide care in a way that physicians and other healthcare providers don’t."



Whole Woman’s Health operates in multiple states. What kind of trends have you seen in these kinds of laws coming out? Because this isn’t just an issue in Texas, this is around the country.

“Correct. So there’s this organization called American United for Life, and they have basically a playbook of legislation that they’re trying to introduce all across the country. Each time they introduce bills, they see what works, what didn’t, and then they refine their programs and go to the next state. So it’s really what we’ve come to refer to as ‘copycat legislation’ that’s spreading.



“We have a right that exists on paper, but it’s really meaningless for a lot of people because they can’t access it. It’s one of the stories we’re really trying to tell as part of our case, to illustrate what it means for real people who are trying to access care. Even if it exists legally, you can’t access it because you have to travel far, or you don’t have health insurance, or you can’t get multiple days off work. It’s not actually a meaningful right as you live your life."

