This State Just Struck Down Two Harmful Abortion Measures

The abortion clinic regulations that were struck down were similar to the ones deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer in the Texas-based case Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt. One of the measures was a 2012 state law requiring abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges, and the second one was a 2014 state law mandating that clinics meet the requirements of ambulatory surgical care centers, or ASTCs, if they provide 50 or more surgical abortions per year.