It's hard enough to keep up with the Kardashians, but it's nearly impossible to wrap your brain around the drama that never seems to end between Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna. Now, Rob's little sister Kylie Jenner has beef with Chyna as well. In a clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, made available via People, Kylie reveals she's not too pleased with how her on-again, off-again beau Tyga's ex fiancée treated her home.
"My mom calls me to kind of keep me informed about what was going on at my home, and apparently Chyna threw something at my television that I left there," said Kylie in the episode, before the camera cut away to an image of her TV. Sure enough, there is a dent on the flat screen.
"It's just a little disrespectful, and I wouldn't do that to anyone else's home," the makeup mogul added.
Umm, yeah. It's pretty childish and irresponsible to lash out by throwing things in the first place, and it's even worse when it's not even your television to ruin. However, as immature as Chyna's actions may be — and as much history as Kylie and Chyna have with one another — this "issue" doesn't seem to be about Kylie and Chyna at all. In fact, Kylie's concern seems to lay way more with how healthy her brother's relationship is than with whatever happened to her spare flat screen.
"It's really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy,” said Kylie in the episode. "I wish they would both stop this roller coaster ride."
That's not shade at Chyna — that's just stating facts. I mean, really: has Rob and Chyna's relationship ever been healthy, Tyga and Kylie drama aside?
While the Kardashian clan was filming this particular episode was also when Rob Snapchatted his empty house, claiming that Chyna had ran off with their baby Dream Kardashian. The pair's fights were well documented on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, as well as all over the tabloids. They fight, throw things, make up — and repeat the cycle all over again. Let's be real: Whatever happened between Tyga, Chyna, and Kylie is so not the issue anymore.
