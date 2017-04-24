You Have To See How This Artist Recreates Celebrity Portraits With Lipstick

If you thought that swatching your arm was merely a way to kill five minutes while browsing in Sephora or test a shade you don't feel like putting on your lips or eyes, you haven't been giving the art form nearly enough credit. Just check out beauty blogger dwglamgeek and her lip swatches of popular movie logos. Or Liza Kondrevich, a makeup artist and beauty illustrator from the Netherlands, who is the latest to showcase her masterpieces, which take the form of celebrity portraits.
According to Allure, Kondrevich began posting videos of her creations over the past week. Her most recent step-by-step video of Rihanna has amassed 200k+ views, and it's obvious why: Her process is completely mesmerizing. The artist creates her portraits by first tracing the silhouette in black. She goes in with shading, then adds pops of color. Oh, and she also creates face charts on Starbucks cups.
Of course, a great artist would be nothing without a palette, and Kondrevich seems to prefer the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Palette, which features 18 intensely pigmented colors ranging from your tried-and-true red to bright blue and sunny, electric yellow.
It kind of kills us that these mini works of art are only temporary. If Kondrevich ever decides to get into the tattoo business, we just might be her first customers.
