Story from Makeup

This Blogger Found A Way To Make Lipstick Swatches SO Much More Fun

Rachel Krause
We don't know where we’d be without makeup swatches. Our best guess is that we’d be buried at the bottom of an avalanche of regrettable lip colors we ordered online without seeing first. But as much as we rely on swatches to make well-informed shopping decisions, they can get a little… repetitive. There are only so many horizontal lines on bloggers’ arms you can look at before they all start to blur together.
That’s where Daisy, better known on Instagram as dwglamgeek, comes in. The beauty influencer shirks the standard swatch format in favor of something that’s a little more interesting to the eye — and a lot more fun for the pop culture enthusiast in you.

?look at this stuff, isn't it neat?? products used: @colourpopcosmetics "raw" lippie stix for the little mermaid logo and "guess" for her silhouette. @kleancolor "marigold" 1648 @katvondbeauty "echo" for dark starry night. @jordana_cosmetics "ghost town" for stars in the night sky. And I wanted to include the cutest little razor ever! Who doesn't want to shave their legs with a mermaid razor from @lequabeauty ?? Disclaimer: I cannot draw for the life of me, but I can use stencils to make this neat arm swatch, I never said I could draw, but I can fill it in a little, lol, this is just for fun swatches. • • • • • #makeup#makeupaddict#makeupjunkie#beautyaddict#beautyjunkie#beautyblogger#bblogger#lipstickjunkie#lipstickaddict#metalliclipstick#instamakeup#instabeauty#mattelipstick#liquidlipstick#fiercesociety#hudabeauty#slave2beauty#vegas_nay#wakeupandmakeup#dressyourface#lipgloss#thelittlemermaid#sephora#colourpopcosmetics#katvondbeauty#trendmood#kyliecosmetics#jeffreestarcosmetics#disney#colourpop

A post shared by Daisy (was Beautybydaisyweigt) (@dwglamgeek) on

Using the newest and coolest makeup launches on the market, Daisy sketches out familiar logos and designs inspired by everything from Game of Thrones to the Powerpuff Girls. Think: limited-edition Colourpop lippies and the entire Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day collection — all turned into arm art. Beauty bloggers everywhere, sharpen your (lip) pencils. You're going to want to take notes.
Advertisement

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series