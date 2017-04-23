Temps may be climbing, but those who are more apt to frolic in cooler environs than soak up the sun don't have to pack up their gear. The Points Guy reports that a huge iceberg in Canada is attracting a slew of tourists that are itching to get up close and personal with a slab of ancient ice.
The huge iceberg showed up near Ferryland, Newfoundland, shortly after Easter Sunday. Situated at the tip of what's known as Iceberg Alley, an iceberg isn't really that big of a deal — except this one is really big. It's so large, in fact, that it's even impressing the local community, which has seen plenty of ice. It's not surprising, then, to learn that tourists are flocking to the 'berg, creating bumper-to-bumper traffic in a town of just 500 people.
"It's a huge iceberg and it's in so close that people can get a good photograph of it," Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh told CTV News. "It's the biggest one I [have] ever seen around here."
Just how big is it? Photos are circulating around social media showing people dwarfed by the iceberg's ice tower. Other photos show a helicopter perched on the huge iceberg, looking like a tiny speck against the pristine white ice. And it's not the only one, Kavanagh says that on a clear day, visitors will be able to spot up to five or six additional icebergs, making for pretty impressive Instagram shots.
According to CTV News, fans of this huge chunk of ice can thank particularly strong winds off the coast of Greenland, which are pulling the ice down south. And yes, you can credit global warming, too, since that's contributing to the Greenland ice sheet's shedding.
If you can't make it up to Ferryland anytime soon — it's about an hour south of St. John's for anyone looking to get their bearings — check out the video, below.
