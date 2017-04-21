If you've ever wondered what Prince William and Kate Middleton watch after they put wee George and Charlotte to bed, stop your wondering. In a surprise BBC radio interview, the young royals revealed their favorite TV show, which also happens to be a lot of others' favorite show too.
The couple appeared on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show to talk about their Heads Together campaign, which aims to change the conversation around mental health, but they were soon talking about what they do to clear their mind after a long day. The two revealed that they like to order takeout — curry or Chinese, preferably — and binge-watch their favorite TV show Game Of Thrones. Yes, the Duke and Duchess are just like us.
Well, except for the fact that delivery is a little harder to get when you live in Kensington Palace. "It doesn't usually get ordered to the Palace to be honest," the prince joked. "Normally someone goes and picks it up."
The two also wear "comfy clothes" while lounging around watching their favorite shows. "I've got my comfy clothes, yes," William said, but noted, "I don't know if they're the same as what you wear, though."
Of course, GOT is not exactly family friendly, so all of this happens "once kiddies are in bed." The two parents admitted that their three-year-old son is very into television and is very particular on how he watches it. "You have to pretend you're really interested because George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters," Prince William revealed.
We can see George really liking Game Of Thrones and all its characters a lot once he's old enough to start watching. Maybe he'll be able to help his mom and dad keep track of all those similar-sounding names.
No one should be too surprised to hear that Prince William and Kate love Game Of Thrones, being that the royal family has never been shy about their admiration for the show — mostly because of all the work it's brought to the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth even visited the Belfast set of the show in 2015, but turned down a chance to sit on the Iron Throne for the simple reason that she cannot sit on a foreign throne.
