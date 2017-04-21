Zayn's New Music Video Was Filmed At His Own Home, So Ogle Away

In a perfect world, we'd get a Zayn version of MTV's Cribs. In this world, we'll have to settle for the glimpses of the pop star's home provided in his new music video for "Still Got Time."
Though the former One Direction member has been pretty reticent about his private life in the past, he had no qualms about opening up his London home for the video, which was shot earlier this month.
According to an interview video director Calmatic gave to E! News, it was the British singer's idea to use his own house for the shoot.
"I was asleep in L.A. when I got a call from Luti Media and Zayn's management at 7 a.m.," Calmatic told E!. "They told me to hop on the next flight to London. It was my first time in London so I didn't know what to expect. When I got there we met at his crib and he said he wanted to throw the wildest house party imaginable. So, we invited everyone we knew and let the cameras roll."
There's not much of a plot: It's really just Zayn roaming around his pad looking vaguely miserable as he smokes weed, spray-paints his own property (rookie mistake), and contemplates his green highlights. Everyone around him gets high, boozes up, and makes use of his stripper pole. Zayn's girlfriend Gigi Hadid, incidentally, didn't score an invite.
Seeing as this is the closest we'll likely get to Chez Malik without having a restraining order issued, let's take a closer look.