Amanda Seyfried Made Her First Post-Baby Appearance

After giving birth in late March, though, the star has kept an understandable low profile. She just created a human! In our eyes, that warrants a full year of deep-tissue massages and baths filled with ice cream. But Seyfried is a hardworking Hollywood lady, so she's back in the ring. As per People, the star and her new husband made an appearance at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards in Beverly Hills Wednesday night. Sadoski himself shared an image from the awards ceremony on his personal Instagram, but the two posed for photos as well. We'll do the math here for you: Seyfried stepped out for an event a little over three weeks after giving birth. No one would blame her for sitting this one ceremony out, but she's back at it — for that we salute her.