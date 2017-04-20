Amanda Seyfried Made Her First Post-Baby Appearance

This year has been a big one for Amanda Seyfried. In addition to a quiet elopement with hubby Thomas Sadoski, the 31-year-old gave birth to her first child in March. All the while, the actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film The Last Word, which debuted to critical acclaim at Sundance this year. Such is the nature of being a Hollywood A-lister — the work never ends, it seems, even when you're very pregnant or fresh off having a baby.
After giving birth in late March, though, the star has kept an understandable low profile. She just created a human! In our eyes, that warrants a full year of deep-tissue massages and baths filled with ice cream. But Seyfried is a hardworking Hollywood lady, so she's back in the ring. As per People, the star and her new husband made an appearance at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards in Beverly Hills Wednesday night. Sadoski himself shared an image from the awards ceremony on his personal Instagram, but the two posed for photos as well. We'll do the math here for you: Seyfried stepped out for an event a little over three weeks after giving birth. No one would blame her for sitting this one ceremony out, but she's back at it — for that we salute her.
Stunning ability to leave the house after baby-birthing aside, there are many reasons to adore Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski. The two are are a relatively new couple; reportedly, the relationship began in March of 2016. By September, the two were engaged. Lo and behold, by November, they were married. Here we are in April of 2017, and they are among Hollywood's most 'shippable couple. Ahead, find a brief history of the couple — including their most recent post-partum appearance.