The New Man In Olivia Munn's Life Is, Um, Jacob Tremblay

Look away, Packers fans. It's only been a couple of weeks since Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers announced their breakup after three years of dating, but it looks like the actress has already found a handsome young gent to spoil her rotten.
Okay, so maybe he doesn't have the brawn of an NFL quarterback, and, yes, he does still live with his parents. But hell, he's cute, he's got serious Hollywood connections, and he knows how to treat a lady. Such a shame that he's only 10.
We're referring to child actor Jacob Tremblay, who stole everyone's heart in the 2015 film Room and his subsequent cutie-pie interviews (the "Blue Steel"! the Star Wars obsession!). Now he's working his charms on Munn, his costar in the upcoming sci-fi action film The Predator, which is currently being filmed in Vancouver.
Munn plays scientist Casey Bracket in the latest follow-up to Arnold Schwarzenegger's '80s franchise, while Tremblay has been cast as the son of lead actor Boyd Holbrook's character Quinn. Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, and Keegan-Michael Key also star in film, which is due in theaters next February.
The 36-year-old former model, gushed about Tremblay's chivalrous moves on Instagram, declaring him the "sweetest little gentleman I know."