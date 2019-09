Disney's Newest Show Is Its Most Spectacular Yet

While Disney's fireworks shows are the stuff of theme park legend — estimates put the cost of each spectacle at $41,00 to $55,000 per night, and guests line up hours before showtime — Happily Ever After is incorporating a particular innovation: projection-mapping technology. While this isn't the first time Disney has used the tech in its nighttime show, this is the most immersive experience yet. Using Cinderella Castle as a screen, projectors will beam clips and characters such as those from Zootopia, Moana, and Big Hero 6 (don't worry, the classics will be included, too) using the castle's unique architecture and multi-dimensional surface for special effects. What do you get when you combine that with a soundtrack that pulls from Disney classics and, of course, those one-of-a-kind fireworks? We're not quite sure, but rest assured you will find yourself completely surrounded by lights, sounds, and magic.