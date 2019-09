The Trump Administration Just Deported A Protected DREAMer

On the evening of February 17, Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez was stopped by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent as he was walking to a taxi station. The 23-year-old said that when he was asked to provide identification, he realized he had accidentally left his wallet in a friend’s car. Therefore, he was unable to show the agents he was protected under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) , which allows him to live in the U.S. legally.