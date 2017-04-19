The Trump Administration Just Deported A Protected DREAMer

"Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez was apprehended by the Calexico Station Border Patrol after illegally entering the U.S. by climbing over the fence in downtown Calexico," the statement reads. "He was arrested by BP just minutes after he made his illegal entry and admitted under oath during the arrest interview that he had entered illegally. His DACA status expired in August 2015 and he was notified at that time. In addition, he has a conviction for theft for which he received probation."