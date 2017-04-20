The bathroom, unsexy as it may be, is an essential part of any home. Given how important certain, ahem, bodily functions are to our survival, getting your potty to look its best should be a top priority. You'd be surprised by how much this small room — the place where you also get clean and prep for the day — can feel like a cozy sanctuary by simply upgrading a few key details.
Zara, one of our favorite fast-fashion haunts, also produces a homeware line that hits the spot. We're particularly impressed with the bath offerings, which capture the brand's signature "streamlined chic" aesthetic with a functional and space-saving twist. Read ahead for 13 expensive-looking buys that will turn your restroom into a glam room.