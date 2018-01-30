Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Zara Home
Home
We Pay $3,600 For Our New Jersey Apartment
by
Jessica Chou
More from Zara Home
Home
Zara Home's Spring Collection Will Make You Feel Like A Character On
Downton...
Olivia Harrison
Jan 30, 2018
Home
All The Items You Need From Zara Home's Mid-Season Sale NOW
Venus Wong
Oct 31, 2017
Home
13 Zara Home Products To Give Your Bathroom A New Life
Venus Wong
Apr 20, 2017
Shopping
Zara Has Been Hiding This Super-Cute Collection In The Last Place...
If you've written off Zara as a place where everyone shops, you wouldn't be entirely wrong. But it's tough to resist the siren song of fast fashion,
by
Christopher Luu
Home
Zara's New Home Collection Is Not What You'd Expect For Fall — Bu...
You might think fall and winter are for dark colors and hard edges, but Zara Home wants you to leave that notion at the door. With its new Botanical
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Zara Home Breaks Out Festive Accents That Are Cool, Not Corny
Matted-hair Claus dolls, generic ball ornaments, white icicle lights, plastic reindeer tablecloths — it's no wonder that typical holiday home gear
by
Amanda Keiser
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted