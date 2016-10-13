You might think fall and winter are for dark colors and hard edges, but Zara Home wants you to leave that notion at the door. With its new Botanical Collection, you can bring the airy feel of a blooming spring garden right into your apartment, all year round. The pieces come together to create a perfect escape from the cold weather that's likely heading your way.
The collection includes items for the bedroom, bathroom, living room, and dining room. The whimsical floral prints and delicate lace accents are playful but sophisticated, and will revitalize your space for the change of seasons.
If you already shop for clothes at Zara, you know that the brand has mastered affordable fashion. The new home collection follows suit, with tasteful but fun decor items that won't break the bank or feel overly trendy. See some of our favorite pieces, ahead.
