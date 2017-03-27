Zara Has Been Hiding This Super-Cute Collection In The Last Place You'd Think To Look

If you've written off Zara as a place where everyone shops, you wouldn't be entirely wrong. But it's tough to resist the siren song of fast fashion, especially when it's cute and the prices don't dip into your latte and brunch budget.
If you're looking for some pieces that nobody else will pick up, however, we've got some good news: There's a slew of picks that'll set you apart from everyone else and it's not where you'd expect. Who What Wear explains that Zara Home has some key picks that'll make you fall in love with the Spanish house all over again.
Think of Zara Home as a sister shop. It's still part of Inditex, the huge fashion corporation that operates Zara proper, but the loungewear and lingerie stocked at Zara Home aren't available on the main Zara site. And like the tops and jackets that you're used to seeing in-store and online, Zara Home's garment selection is stylish, affordable, and integrates the latest trends from the runway.
This season, you'll find a slew of pajamas, tunics, loungewear, and robes at Zara Home. Into blue and white? You're in luck this season. Even if you're not into the whole innerwear-as-outerwear trend, you can slip into silky kimonos and flowing trousers, too. Into cozy knits? Click on over to open-weave cotton sweaters and airy linen blends. Plus, since it's all tucked away in an sort-of secret spot, you won't waltz into the office wearing the same trendy top as your coworkers. And your BFF. And your mom.
It's not just clothes, either. You'll find Zara Home stocked with slippers and accessories, too. The shop offers up light-as-air gauzy scarves, travel-ready toiletry bags, and sleep masks as well as some great picks for guys that you can raid for your own wardrobe. Bookmark the site now, because you might start seeing these relaxed looks all over. Don't say we didn't call it.
