Zara Home's Spring Collection Will Make You Feel Like A Character On Downton Abbey

Every year, when winter lasts longer than we ever thought possible, our imaginations click into overdrive, and we begin envisioning a world in which every few weeks we throw a sophisticated outdoor gathering with all our closest friends. We're not the only ones, right? Over tea, finger sandwiches, and bouquets of freshly-cut flowers, we'd discuss art and literature and all the finer things in life. It's a modern take on a scene straight out of Downtown Abbey, and it's the ideal way to welcome warm weather. Unfortunately, this vision has rarely come to life in the way we want. With all our mismatched home goods, our get-togethers tend to look more like the Mad Hatter's tea party and less like a luncheon at Downtown. This spring, however, things might be different because Zara Home is offering a selection of pieces perfect for entertaining in the way we've always dreamed, minus the sprawling estate, hired help, and friends with polished British accents.
Zara Home's 2018 Spring/Summer collection is called the In Bloom / Florist collection, and as the name suggests, it highlights natural textures and patterns. Its light greens, pinks, and browns are reminiscent of the the garden that we pretend our airshaft-facing windows overlooks, while gold accented pieces give the collection an elevated refinement that even the Dowager Countess couldn't turn her nose up to.
The In Bloom / Florist collection contains items for all areas of the home including the bedroom, bathroom, and living spaces. From leaf-shaped coasters and marbleized tea cups to shimmering silverware and leather-wrapped glass pitchers, the collection has everything we'll ever need for a picturesque outdoor celebration that could even put one of Mr. Bate's precisely planned parties to shame.
Take a look ahead at ten under $50 entertaining pieces from Zara Home's Spring/Summer 2018 collection.