No matter how much we love Instagram — and all the beauty inspo it offers — we still can't shake our carefully curated Pinterest boards. The wedding content, specifically, is among the crafty site's most popular. And even if you never plan on getting married, it's hard not being curious about those kitschy mason jars pictured inside an abandoned barn in the middle of Minnesota. What's better is that Pinterest also offers up some great beauty tips — especially for brides . And every year, some pins win over the rest. Right now, the trend dominating wedding boards everywhere: berry lipstick.