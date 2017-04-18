No matter how much we love Instagram — and all the beauty inspo it offers — we still can't shake our carefully curated Pinterest boards. The wedding content, specifically, is among the crafty site's most popular. And even if you never plan on getting married, it's hard not being curious about those kitschy mason jars pictured inside an abandoned barn in the middle of Minnesota. What's better is that Pinterest also offers up some great beauty tips — especially for brides. And every year, some pins win over the rest. Right now, the trend dominating wedding boards everywhere: berry lipstick.
Most marriage ceremonies end with a kiss — immediately followed by hundreds of photos. Commemorating the moment is exactly what makes the lipstick on the bride's lips that much more important. And, according to Pinterest's recent 2017 Wedding Report, brides-to-be are looking to swap out the traditional pale pinks and nudes for something a little bolder, which is where bright berry steps in.
Considering there was a 71% peak in interest, we wanted to make the hunt for the berry lipstick for your skin tone that much easier. Click through the slides to find your perfect hue, ahead.