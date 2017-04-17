It's strange watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and knowing what major plot twists are about to unfurl. This season in particular has been full of heavier moments, including Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, and the events leading up to, and following, Kanye West's hospitalization. And now on the series, like it did in real life, it is all catching up with the famous couple. In last night's episode, Kim answers a phone call in Manhattan that immediately shifts her entire mood and demeanor — she learns that the stress of Kanye's tour, and the repercussions of her own tragic evening in Paris, are taking a large toll on her husband. But despite the clear reasonings behind Kanye's hospitalization (anyone would be emotionally and mentally drained from his lifestyle), Kim says that she blames herself, as US Weekly points out. But she really shouldn't.
While talking to Khloé about Kanye's condition, she says she doesn't want to talk about it yet, but that she feels responsible. "I’m not in the mood to get into it right now. I’m just, like, emotionally drained and exhausted, but it will be okay. Everything will be okay." She adds: "But I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything." One of the things she feels guilty for? Taking time for herself. "I’ve been staying at home and looking at him to take care of everything while I stay home," she said. "I think sometimes in life, you just need some time off."
Everyone needs a day off: Kanye, Kim, and the rest of us. Sometimes it feels like the weight of the world is on your shoulders (or at least, the weight of your carefully crafted public image) and it's completely draining. There's no reason for Kim, or even Kanye, to blame themselves for reaching a breaking point. It happens to everyone (as Prince Harry just discussed recently) and it often leads to a moment of clarity, as it has done for the reality star and rapper couple. Getting help for mental health issues is nothing to be ashamed of, or feel responsible for. These days, it seems like the family has now adjusted to dealing with the aftermath of their dramatic year, putting in place the fortuitous fortune cookie message Kim received at the end of the episode: "Your troubles will soon cease and good fortune will soon smile on you."
