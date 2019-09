Bella Hadid Jumped Out Of A Plane Like It Was No Big Deal

During a trip to Dubai, the model du jour decided to book a flight that included a dramatic drop. InStyle reports that Hadid has been spending the last few days in Dubai , which is about as far as possible from the mayhem of Coachella, which is where a slew of other models (and celebs) spent the weekend. So while she didn't catch Lady Gaga's epic set, Hadid did manage to capture an Instagram video that'll give some people a case of vertigo and everyone else a major adrenaline rush. While a skydiving vid is nothing new, Hadid's wasn't just about the rush of the jump. In fact, while most people quake in their flight suits prior to the big leap, Hadid wrote that she "never felt so calm." It may have been a little bit facetious, however, since she posted the comment in all caps and added a slew of emoji (halo-wearing smileys and butterflies, to be exact).