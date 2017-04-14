Janet Jackson's Estranged Husband Posts Loving Message To His Ex

Janet Jackson's estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, does not appear to have moved on from his union with Jackson. News of the couple's split broke in early April, just three months after the birth of their first child together, a boy named Eissa Al Mana. Several weeks after their breakup became public, Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire, has posted a loving message directed towards his ex on his website.
"To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend," the 42-year-old wrote in the section titled love, next to a large black-and-white photo of Jackson, 50. "I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x." ("Inshallah" is Arabic for "if Allah wills it," similar to "God willing.")
Although the couple's split only just became public, reports say that they separated almost right after Eissa's birth in January. It's been speculated that Al Mana, who is Muslim, and Jackson were struggling to reconcile their cultural values. "The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds," a source told People. "For years, Janet tried to adapt to his culture. Since it’s not a culture she grew up with, it’s been challenging for her. She often felt she disappointed Wissam."
Al Mana also has another message on his site that may be directed towards his estranged wife, though it's not made explicitly. On the homepage, he quotes the Quran: "You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon. – 3:186."
