Now that we're in the home stretch of PLL — the show's final 10 episodes begin airing April 18 — it's clear that not all of our ships can make it to the finish line. As much as some of us (read: ME) were hoping that Spencer (Troian Bellisario) would be able to make it work with her high school boyfriend (Keegan Allen), it looks like they both have officially moved on. Toby, of course, is engaged to Yvonne (Kara Royster), and seems intent on marrying her — assuming they both survive that horrific car crash, of course. As for Spence? Well, despite asking Toby for one last kiss in the season 7a finale, she's now more interested in a different cop.