For every question that Pretty Little Liars answers, it poses three more. The season 7a finale was no exception to the Freeform mystery drama's rule. After Spencer (Troian Bellisario) finally bid farewell to Toby (Keegan Allen) with one last kiss, and cop packed up his pickup and hightailed it out of Rosewood — and straight into a tree. While we know that Toby definitely made it out of the car alive (thanks to the minute-long preview of the April 18 premiere that debuted at PaleyFest) that doesn't mean that he's going to make it home from the hospital. With a season that Andrea Parker (a.k.a. Jessica DiLaurentis and Mary Drake) promised is more murder-filled than ever, could Toby actually die before the show is out? According to Keegan Allen, it's totally possible that his return to the series is a supernatural one.