For every question that Pretty Little Liars answers, it poses three more. The season 7a finale was no exception to the Freeform mystery drama's rule. After Spencer (Troian Bellisario) finally bid farewell to Toby (Keegan Allen) with one last kiss, and cop packed up his pickup and hightailed it out of Rosewood — and straight into a tree. While we know that Toby definitely made it out of the car alive (thanks to the minute-long preview of the April 18 premiere that debuted at PaleyFest) that doesn't mean that he's going to make it home from the hospital. With a season that Andrea Parker (a.k.a. Jessica DiLaurentis and Mary Drake) promised is more murder-filled than ever, could Toby actually die before the show is out? According to Keegan Allen, it's totally possible that his return to the series is a supernatural one.
In an interview with TV Guide, Allen confirms that he'll definitely be back for "multiple episodes" of season 7b — which fans already know from social media. While the PLL army was pretty convinced that Toby would survive the crash (I mean, he did survive a scaffolding accident, juvie, and getting way too high on gummy edibles) Allen reminds fans that just because he's on set doesn't mean that he's there to play someone who is still alive. After all, Charlotte (Vanessa Ray), Detective Wilden (Bryce Johnson), and Ian (Ryan Merriman) all appeared in episodes post-mortem. Allen teases to TV Guide:
"I can say that he might be in flashbacks. He might be, like, haunting his house. He might be haunting other people's memories. He might be a ghost of himself."
The actor then tells TV Guide that Toby's fate is wrapped up in why the Liars can't ever "just leave" their creepy Pennsylvania hometown:
"Here's a perfect example of this fate. [Toby] chose to pick up his life, and take the woman that he loved, and she trusted him, and he was driving... This is his fate. You never can leave Rosewood."
Allen may be trolling us with Toby's alleged "demise," but I see you using past tense when describing Toby's fiancée Yvonne (Kara Royster), Allen. Toby may survive the crash, but maybe the real question we should be asking is: Did Yvonne?
