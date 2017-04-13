I overthink for sure. I am familiar with depression. I get HUGE anxiety (always fun ?) Insecure, not really. https://t.co/5dwrO4ByYz— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Anxiety is a beast. You have to talk to beasts. Release them back into the wild. Easier said than done I know but still. Good to Practice.— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Anxiety. Depression. It's real and it's chemical. It's also spiritual. .. stay with me everyone (and before you ask, yes I'm ok)— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Globally we see constant destruction of human lives. Which no matter your belief, has an effect. If we scale it back to family and community— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
It's been lost to greed and aspiration, no wonder we have anxiety, no wonder we overthink ..we're slammed with bullshit. ...— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Tricked into thinking. You don't have enough. You're not enough. Pretty enough. Thin enough. Rich enough. Capable enough. Successful enough.— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Well here's the truth. You are enough... in fact you're who you're meant to be which is BEAUTIFUL...— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Let's REMEMBER that. Don't be afraid to let someone really SEE you. Magic happens when you are vulnerable and truthful and HUMAN.— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Try one conversation face to face without hiding your true self. You'll feel terrified maybe .. for a second .. and then BOOM ...— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Drop the Mike. You fucking did it. Swagger home with some complex fucked up shared human realness ???????— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
Your thought will become an action. I know it. Deep breaths. https://t.co/VYVc90jV5D— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017
This is the hard part. LOVE YOU first. Don't second guess someone's reaction. ?? https://t.co/Q4CDtbkYKG— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) April 13, 2017