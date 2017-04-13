Following her message of compassion and self-love, Headey encouraged people to be their true selves — flaws, insecurities, and all, as frightening as that may be. "Don't be afraid to let someone really SEE you. Magic happens when you are vulnerable and truthful and HUMAN," she tweeted. "Try one conversation face to face without hiding your true self. You'll feel terrified maybe .. for a second .. and then BOOM ...Drop the Mike. You fucking did it. Swagger home with some complex fucked up shared human realness." She also offered some words of support to a couple of followers feeling too scared to show their true selves like she suggested: "Your thought will become an action. I know it. Deep breaths.This is the hard part. LOVE YOU first. Don't second guess someone's reaction."