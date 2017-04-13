Scandal will be doing something quite interesting with the show's 100th episode. The century mark is a big milestone for shows for a couple of reasons. First of all, it's a big, round number. Second of all, 100 episodes is sort of an informal mark for whether or not a show can go into syndication. Syndication is when the show's episodes are bought and played by another network. That's how people make giant money for life. No wonder Scandal threw themselves a giant party.
The show's episode itself will showcase an alternate reality: What if Olivia Pope never helped Mellie and Cyrus rig Fitz's election? The episode was so unique that Kerry Washington, who plays Pope, had to have a keepsake.
"I did actually purchase the earrings from the wedding scene," she told E! News. "Because I feel like it's our 100th episode, they were beautiful Tiffany's drop pearls and I just thought they would be special to have for the rest of my life to remember this milestone."
Wait, wedding? We told you it was an alternate reality. She teased us with a little more info, but played mostly coy.
"I can tell you there is a secret element to that wedding dress and I will post a secret social media video, probably on Instagram, about that's really going on with that wedding dress," she said. "So you'll have to look out for it."
