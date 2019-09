Scandal will be doing something quite interesting with the show's 100th episode. The century mark is a big milestone for shows for a couple of reasons. First of all, it's a big, round number. Second of all, 100 episodes is sort of an informal mark for whether or not a show can go into syndication. Syndication is when the show's episodes are bought and played by another network. That's how people make giant money for life. No wonder Scandal threw themselves a giant party