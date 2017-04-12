Justin Bieber Is Back In The Studio & I'm Not Sorry

The Biebs is back.
According to some tantalizing new Instagram pics, Justin Bieber is recording in the studio, hopefully with plans to deliver our future favorite pop tracks.
I have never been more ready for anything. It feels like so long ago that the "What Do You Mean?" singer dropped his fourth studio album, Purpose, to rave reviews from long-time Beliebers and even Bieber skeptics. It was actually two and a half years ago: The album, which featured hits like "Sorry" and "Where Are U Now" dropped in November of 2015. As someone who was once firmly in the skeptic's camp, I can now say that I am earnestly and eagerly awaiting more of the same from the controversial singer. Well, in the music department, at least. (He can still work on all of the other stuff.)
In true Bieber fashion, the artist let the photos do the talking. Leaving the images caption-free, Bieber shared four consecutive black and white photographs that seemingly show him laying down tracks in the studio. While it's unclear whether this will be for a follow-up to Purpose, he does don a Purpose: The World Tour hoodie — could that be a clue that he's recording something for his next big venture? A musical sequel, if you will? One can only hope.
One photo of the Biebs shows him with what appears to be a lyric sheet in front of him. Unfortunately, as much as I would have loved to analyze his new tune, he cleverly blurred out the words. Bieber is certainly keeping this new project — whatever it actually is — under wraps, which should only breed anticipation.
That's not to say that he's been slacking since the 2015 album drop. He spent a year touring for Purpose, and isn't done yet: Billboard reports that Bieber will embark on his first-ever stadium swing in North America, which kicks off on August 5, 2017, in Pasadena, California.
