How To Create & Pin Instagram's New Selfie Stickers

First came the selfie; then came the selfie sticker. Today, Instagram Stories is releasing a way to cover your images and videos with mini selfies.
With the potential to be both hilarious (put your face in an unexpected place) and obnoxious (duplicating your head is only funny for so long), expect these stickers to start taking over your Story feed as the update rolls out across Android and iOS. Here’s how to give it a try.
After taking a photo or video, tap the smiley-face icon in the upper right-hand corner (the same one you normally press to insert a sticker). Inside the folder, you’ll see a camera icon. Tap that, pose however you like, and take a selfie. You’ll also have the option to add a frame either before or after you take the photo. From there, you can put the selfie sticker where you like on screen and make it as big or tiny as you please. Yes, this has the potential to get out of hand fast.
To pin your selfie sticker or any other sticker or piece of text to a spot on screen, select the sticker and, holding your finger down, move it to the location where you want it to stay. Tap “pin” and you’re all set. You can do this with multiple stickers, each of which will remain stuck to the location or object it's been pinned to, even if that object moves during the video. So, for example, if you pin your selfie sticker to a tennis ball lobbed over the net, your face will fly across the screen.
If that isn't an ace, we don't know what is.
