While there are plenty of great beauty moments to be had on Instagram, we're still privy to the original trend forecasting site: Pinterest. (What can we say? Old habits are hard to break.) For years, it's been the prime space to discover underrated products or affordable alternatives to some of our favorite buys. And we recently noticed an uptick in three particular trends that we didn’t see coming — and it's all about color. Cool-toned colors, to be specific.
The news is especially refreshing, considering how peach and millennial pink were all over the red carpet, on the runway, and (more than likely) on you. Now, it seems as though consumers are looking for something completely different. According to Pinterest, that comes in the form of lavender, dark blue, and green. What makes it even better is that there are so many beauty products (and hair colors) worth trying — not to mention lots of inspiration photos for your seasonal vision board.
Click ahead to check out the three top pinned trends for beauty this spring.