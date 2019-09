Pretty Little Liars star Vanessa Ray just gave fans a reason to believe that Charlotte may be alive after all. And, really, in a show where death rarely seem to stick, should we be that surprised? This is the same show in which we spent seasons looking for who killed Alison (Sasha Pieterse), only to learn that she had been traipsing around the world in a red trench coat the entire time. The former Big A already faked her death once (not to mention faked Mona's murder) so why should we believe that she's really gone?