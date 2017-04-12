When you bare your life in front of a Bravo camera, it’s easy to believe you know every single thing about a person’s life. But, we actually have no idea how Dorit parents her kids 24/7, since the show isn’t called The Real Housewives of Dorit’s Mothering Skills. Viewers see a tiny fraction of Doirt as a mom, as compared to Dorit as someone trapped in a diamonds and rosé party feud.