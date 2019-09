Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills newbie Dorit Kemsley may have come out of season 7 as a polarizing figure — we’re still upset about all the Erika Jayne #Pantygate slut shaming — but it’s time to stick up for The Housewife Of Many Accents. The busy mom came under fire during part 1 of the reunion show for having a nanny dedicated to each of her respective two young children, “fill-in” nannies, and three housekeepers. “Why do you have so many nannies if you pride yourself on being a good mother?” a fan from Nebraska asked. “Isn't there a thing as too much help?”