Whatever you do, do not reject a present from Lisa Rinna.
During last night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo bigwig previewed a clip from next week's Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. As he promised, it was "kind of amazing."
The sneak peek shows Kim Richards, a former child star who has battled substance abuse during her time on the show, accusing the former Days of Our Lives actress of spreading rumors about her sobriety.
"You're telling Eden [Sassoon, a fellow "Housewife" who's had her own issues with Rinna] I'm not sober and [that] I'm near death," Richards told Rinna in a tense confrontation. "It's like lies, cries, and denies."
Rinna, whose model daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, just signed a major contract with IMG, tried to defend herself by pointing out that she and Richards had buried the hatchet.
"Since then, we've made amends," she replied. "We have moved on."
Or so she thought. With that, Richards reached behind the couch she was sitting on to reveal a giant stuffed bunny still in its plastic wrapping. RHOBH viewers may remember that Rinna gave her the bunny, intended as a present for her grandson, on the suggestion of her husband, actor Harry Hamlin. The L.A. Law and Mad Men star thought the toy might be seen as a peace offering after Rinna was caught gossiping about Richards.
Not so much.
"I brought the bunny because I never gave it to my grandson," Richards revealed. "I think what I should do is give it to you. I don't feel like it was given to me with the right energy."
With that, she walked over and "reaccommodated" the bunny back to Rinna.
Rinna responded with an "okay," but her watery eyes and tearful expression suggested she was anything but.
"You don't have to cry over it," Richards shot back.
And... scene. Let this be a lesson, folks: Don't gossip, don't buy your frenemies gifts, and always save those receipts. Not because you might need to drag someone — because those Beverly Hills toy stores have super-strict return policies.
