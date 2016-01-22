Lisa Rinna's father, Frank Rinna, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared several heartwarming posts on Instagram in honor of her late father.
Before breaking the news, she shared what might've seemed like a regular throwback Thursday pic: A black-and-white photo of her and her dad on her wedding day. She captioned it, "My Dad And Me. Wedding Day. #tbt."
Several hours later, she shared the news of her father's passing. "The World lost a Great Man today," she wrote below a photo of Frank and his wife, Lois, looking happy together. "Heaven got a great Angel. I love you Dad," she added.
A grieving Rinna shared a picture of one of her dad's gorgeous landscape paintings, as well. According to UsWeekly, Frank Rinna was in poor health and was hospitalized multiple times for pneumonia last year.
