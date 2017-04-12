Another Celebrity Spawn Just Got A Modeling Contract

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recognize Delilah's famous mother as the perpetually plumped instigator of the group and the Lisa that isn't the one with the accent and spin-off show. Fans will also remember that the Bravo reality series documented Delilah's runway debut at New York Fashion Week (and her mother's accompanying excitement — moms, stop embarrassing your kids). She walked in the Tommy Hilfiger show — which also featured Gigi Hadid and her collab collection, Tommy x Gigi. She's the daughter of another RHOBH star, Yolanda Hadid, aka Yolanda Foster, aka "Yolander," if you happen to be the Lisa with the accent.