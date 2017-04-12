Another Celebrity Spawn Just Got A Modeling Contract

It looks like the cool kids' table just let a new It Girl take a seat. People magazine reports that another genetically blessed celebrity offspring is joining the ranks of music legend-spawn Paris Jackson, famous nephew Tyler Clinton, and models du jour the Hadid sisters at IMG Models. Make way for Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.
Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recognize Delilah's famous mother as the perpetually plumped instigator of the group and the Lisa that isn't the one with the accent and spin-off show. Fans will also remember that the Bravo reality series documented Delilah's runway debut at New York Fashion Week (and her mother's accompanying excitement — moms, stop embarrassing your kids). She walked in the Tommy Hilfiger show — which also featured Gigi Hadid and her collab collection, Tommy x Gigi. She's the daughter of another RHOBH star, Yolanda Hadid, aka Yolanda Foster, aka "Yolander," if you happen to be the Lisa with the accent.
But Delilah made a splash a few months before that, appearing in a fashion spread for Teen Vogue and signing with Elite Model Management. It looks like she's jumped that ship, however, signing with an agency that's very familiar with fashion's obsession with good-looking celebrity spawn.
Delilah's certainly moving in the right direction. During the season finale of RHOBH, viewers learned that she walked in Dolce & Gabbana's latest fashion show in Milan, which featured a slew of other famous kiddos, including Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Sofia Richie, Dylan Lee, and Corinne Foxx. It sure looks like she's rubbing shoulders with the right people — and we're sure the fashion spreads, high-fashion ad campaigns, and maybe even a reality show of her own are on the way.
