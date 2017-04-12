Story from Body

This Woman Wrote A Powerful Love Letter To Her Thighs

Marquita Harris
Photo: Getty Images
The next time you're feeling a little down, don't just "treat yo self," write your body a love letter. Too ambitious? Then choose a part, any part, and start there.
In an Instagram post user Shea a.k.a @shastavibes did just that on her personal account. The “future yoga instructor” based out of Miami, according to her account bio, posted a full-body photo, in a high-cut bodysuit. Though, this post was different from the Instagram culture we’ve come to expect. There were no ads selling products to “flatten your belly” and there were no callouts peddling makeup products. Instead Shea, in a photo showing her curvy legs, posted a love letter to her thighs.
“Dear Thighs, I’m in love with you, every inch, every lump all the way up from my knees to my rump,” she began. “You may not be slender, or tanned, or smooth, but you’re up for the challenge when I start to move you power through squats, lunges, and stairs, and you don’t seem to mind when some people glare."

Dear Thighs, "I’m in love with you, every inch, every lump all the way up from my knees to my rump" You may not be slender, or tanned, or smooth, but you’re up for the challenge when I start to move you power through squats, lunges, and stairs, and you don’t seem to mind when some people glare" ..✏️? ____________________________________________________ This whole journey to body acceptance and self-love is kind of a roller coaster, but an exciting one that I’m gonna keep riding. Each day I am learning that my self-worth is based less on what others think and more on how I feel. And lately, I feel really good. I was realizing today that my body is becoming less of an object of comparison in my mind, and more of a tool. My body is a method of accomplishing day to day things and that’s it. So far it’s doing a damn good job. In fact, it rarely lets me down. So for that reason alone, I should be completely in love with it. So to my thighs and all my other perfectly strong and functional body parts, thank you for getting shit done. <3 #postpartumfitness #postpartumbody #thickfit #thunderthighs #plussize #thickwomen #thickyogi #melanin #blackyogasuperstars

A post shared by Shea (@shastavibes) on

Shea’s page is filled with yoga stretches and inspiring quotes, but this post which has already received upwards of 700 likes and is making round on the internet, was definitely something unique.
Shea continued, “This whole journey to body acceptance and self-love is kind of a roller coaster, but an exciting one that I’m gonna keep riding. Each day I am learning that my self-worth is based less on what others think and more on how I feel. And lately, I feel really good. I was realizing today that my body is becoming less of an object of comparison in my mind, and more of a tool. My body is a method of accomplishing day to day things and that’s it. So far it’s doing a damn good job. In fact, it rarely lets me down. So for that reason alone, I should be completely in love with it. So to my thighs and all my other perfectly strong and functional body parts, thank you for getting shit done.”
While sure, it’s great to spotlight body-positive messages from celebs, we have to remember they often have an entire support system in place to assist with their fitness journey. It’s amazing to see Shea, a private citizen, flexing for the ‘gram and baring her soul in front of an open door.
