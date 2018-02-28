It would be nice if just being alive were enough to entitle you to free stuff. Usually, that kind of perk is reserved for A-listers and select reality superstars. But there is one time of year when everyone is treated like a VIP: your birthday! Tons of your favorite stores and restaurants offer deals and discounts to make your day extra special.
In order to take advantage of most of these freebies, you usually have to sign up for the store’s rewards program. They're usually free to join, and you can cancel at any time, so it can be worth it if you want to cash in that free latte. It can take up to a week to be fully enrolled on an email list, so if August is your birthday month, sign up soon to make sure you don’t miss out. You can’t have the best free birthday ever without a little prep work.
Ahead, we’ve pulled together a list of the best birthday deals, so you can spend the day collecting everything from free coffee to cosmetics. And if your birthday isn’t on the horizon, well, it can't hurt to plan ahead. Put your wallet away (except for a valid ID), and get ready to treat yo’ self without spending a dollar.