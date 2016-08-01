Raise your hand if you're so OVER July. The polarizing politics, the selfish Pokémon Go addicts blocking sidewalks everywhere… Seriously? UGH! Here are some heartening news: In August, love wins. The sun beams through noble Leo until the 22nd, warming hearts everywhere. And on the 2nd, Mars ends a 10-week tour through vengeful Scorpio that can surely be blamed for a lot of the hatred going around. Better still? The full moon in "come together" Aquarius will reawaken the community spirit in us all on the 18th. Can we get an "amen?"Attention will not divert from cross-cultural relations and world politics, however. From August 2 to September 27, Mars heats things up in Sagittarius, the zodiac's ambassador. Sensible Saturn — which has been retrograde in Sagittarius since April 17 — corrects his course on August 13. While this may bring temporary unrest (especially when Mars and Saturn meet up on the 24th), we could see some real-deal solutions emerge before the month is through.Venus, the planet of love, spends most of the month in moral Virgo. Integrity and honesty are values to uphold in the game of love — and even more so when the sun sails into Virgo for a month on the 22nd. Does that mean monogamy is the only way? Not at all. But transparency sure is. Shake those skeletons out of the closet, or a sun-Jupiter meetup could do the dirty work for you in the final third of August.Before the month is through, back up digital data to the Cloud and password-protect important documents. Mercury will be retrograde from August 30 to September 22, which could bring the usual melee of technical difficulties and communication breakdowns. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so cover your bases and you'll sail through without a glitch.