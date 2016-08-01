This Woman Predicted Her Olympic Future In A Tweet 5 Years Ago

It takes a lot of confidence to reach Olympic levels of athletic ability, but this is downright spooky. Back in 2011, runner Morolake Akinosun tweeted, "In 2016 I will be 22, graduated from a school have not chosen yet, and going to the [O]lympics." Now, mere days away from Rio's opening ceremonies, guess who's competing in her first Olympic Games?
Akinosun qualified for Rio last month and, while she may have called this turn of events with frightening accuracy, it was not at all a sure thing at the time. Back then, "it was more of a dream and an aspiration," she told Buzzfeed News. "I wasn’t on the level yet and I didn’t know for sure that I would ever get there, but I for sure wanted to get there."
Akinosun told Buzzfeed that it was only thanks to Timehop that she remembered her original tweet: "The tweet came up and I just thought to myself, 'This is crazy.'" Naturally, another tweet was in order, this time to celebrate how far she's come in the past five years. "I tweeted that 5 years ago. It's 2016. I graduate from Texas in December. I'm going to the Olympics next week," Akinosun tweeted. At the time of writing, it's been retweeted more than 180,000 times.
Given Rio's rapid approach, Akinosun hasn't had much time to tweet any predictions for 2021, but, if she has the time, we'd be happy to know just how the rest of 2016 is going to play out.
Check out Akinosun's triumphant tweet here and don't miss her when she competes in the 4x100-meter relay later this month.
I tweeted that 5 years ago.— Morolake Akinosun™ (@MsFastTwitch) July 30, 2016
It's 2016.
I graduate from Texas in December.
I'm going to the Olympics next week. https://t.co/vusyh5G5Y3
