Why It's Important That Hasan Minhaj Will Host The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Donald Trump has made his position on journalists, i.e. "correspondents," abundantly clear. His has repeatedly accused various outlets, such as The New York Times and CNN, of being faulty news sources . Perhaps most famously, he invoked the term "fake news media" after he referenced a seeming non-story about Swedish immigration during a rally in February. In a seeming effort to spread this sentiment, Trump emailed an anti-media survey to all of his supporters . Trump will not be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner this year, as the president usually does. When this was announced, it seemed to imply that the dinner was headed toward the left. (It could also imply that Trump was hesitant to follow Barack Obama's epic performance at the 2016 dinner.) So, if the cat's away, the mice will enjoy a nice liberal dinner among friends, right