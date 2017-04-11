I am wearing blue nail polish for Hannah Baker, but not just for the fictional Hannah Baker; for all the Hannah Bakers out there. This show has gotten people talking. I keep going on about this show but it's because I relate to this character, I have been in her position. People are relating to this character. People who have been bullied, isolated, raped, sexually assaulted, depressed, suicidal and anxious; people who have felt alone. I am Hannah Baker and I am a surviver!! Talk to me if you ever need to, or talk to someone you can trust, I am here for you. Also kudos to my fellow Aussie Katherine Langford, you have truly started something special ❤️ ;;;; #HannahBaker #13ReasonsWhy #ThirteenReasonsWhy #Bluefor13RW #depression #suicide #anxiety #borderlinepersonality #sexualassualt #bullying #isolation @13reasonswhy @dylan_minnette @katherinelangford

