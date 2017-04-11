Story from Beauty

Fans Of 13 Reasons Why Are Showcasing Their Support In The Coolest Way

Samantha Sasso
If you’ve already binge-watched Netflix’s breakout hit, 13 Reasons Why, you probably noticed one detail that played a huge role throughout the series: Hannah Baker’s blue nail polish. For weeks, Clay Jensen listens to Baker’s suicide story on a series of cassette tapes, which are all marked with a number to represent "a reason" (there are 13 in total). If you were paying attention, you also might have noticed Baker used the same cobalt polish to paint the numbers on each tape — which just so happens to be the color she wore on the day she died.
That exact same polish resurfaced at the premiere of the show on executive producer Selena Gomez’s nails, as a tribute to the character driving the show. Now, something even cooler is happening weeks after the show dropped: fans are sporting the color to raise suicide awareness, too.
I am wearing blue nail polish for Hannah Baker, but not just for the fictional Hannah Baker; for all the Hannah Bakers out there. This show has gotten people talking. I keep going on about this show but it's because I relate to this character, I have been in her position. People are relating to this character. People who have been bullied, isolated, raped, sexually assaulted, depressed, suicidal and anxious; people who have felt alone. I am Hannah Baker and I am a surviver!! Talk to me if you ever need to, or talk to someone you can trust, I am here for you. Also kudos to my fellow Aussie Katherine Langford, you have truly started something special ❤️ ;;;; #HannahBaker #13ReasonsWhy #ThirteenReasonsWhy #Bluefor13RW #depression #suicide #anxiety #borderlinepersonality #sexualassualt #bullying #isolation @13reasonswhy @dylan_minnette @katherinelangford

#13ReasonsWhy #Hannah #hannahbaker #bluefor13rw ❤

Fans of the book-turned-series are showing off their own cobalt blue manicures on social media, tagging #bluefor13RW and #blueforhannah to pay homage to Baker and her story in a unified way.
The outpouring of support is staggering, to say the least. Not only is 13 Reasons Why an entertaining show, but it also stands atop a profound, and necessary, message. And while it may seem as though fans are simply backing the series, it's inspiring to see so many people back Baker’s story and its downfall, as well. If you’re looking to show your support, you can pick up Baker's drugstore polish of choice — Sinful Colors Color Rebellious in Endless Blue — for $2 — which, might we add, is a cheaper (and more temporary) show of solidarity than a tattoo.
