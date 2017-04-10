It’s not just that the show uses song cues from the John Hughes era of new wave, new romantics, goth, and post-punk that jumped off the screen at me. It’s how the show uses modern tracks that create a similar sound. For example, the Lord Huron’s “Night We Met,” which Tony plays at the dance while Clay and Hannah agree that he has such good taste in music and shuffle around the matter of slow dancing together — that track could have just as easily been from the 1980s as the 2000s. Syncing it to a powerful, romantic scene like that school dance could make it an instant classic, the same way that using “Don’t You Forget About Me” in the final scene of The Breakfast Club created an iconic song out of a track that otherwise might have been lost in history.