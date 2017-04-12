Every Time Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Were #FriendGoals

The Stark family hasn’t had it easy. Ever since the dramatic end of season 1, the family’s been scattered across Westeros — and beyond. But one common theme amongst the Starks? The women are badass, and only grow more empowered each season.
After years of developing her sword-fighting skills, last season saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) learning how to fight while blind. Arya's older sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner), blossomed after escaping from two terrifying marriages. Now, instead of dealing with sociopathic husbands, Sansa spends her time as a war strategy mastermind.
While the Stark sisters might be scattered around the Game of Thrones universe, at least Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are forever bonded in friendship. Since meeting in 2010, Turner and Williams been more than co-stars — they’ve been besties, too. And their friendship is the only light shining down in the bleak, bleak Westerosi universe. Keep on shining, ladies.