This collection of bars makes me so happy.... I have pushed off creating new items for so long and when I was finally ready I knew this had to be done! .... This is our ✨ Free Spirited Children's Collection ✨ - the idea was sparked through meeting you guys and reading comments about how much your kids love our soaps!!! .... Not only did I want to offer soaps but I wanted to offer lessons too. Each bar is designed around an idea .... ?Flower Child: This bar is to teach kindness, to be thankful to the flowers that offer their medicine into this bar and to be reminded to give love, share love and be open to receive love. (scent: sage, lime, jasmine) .... ?Inner Child: This bar is to teach happiness, it facilitates self-expression, creativity and happiness. It helps heal the soul of depression and anxiety because it helps rid of negative energy. (scent: lemon and lime) .... ?Moon Child: This bar is to teach respect, it builds a connection between mother earth and her divine energies and the grandmother moon. Helps to boost self confidence. (scent: ylang ylang, sage, patchouli, lime and sweet orange) .... ☀️Sun Child: This bar is to teach openness; ideal for when one is shy or nervous, it teaches us to be open and rise just as the sun does each morning. It allows us to be outgoing and uplifts us to our highest potential. (scent: ginger, mandarin, jasmine, sweet orange and grapefruit) .... After designing this set I came across a quote and I think it perfectly summed up the spirit of this collection - “You were born to dance to the beat of your own heart; to roam without cages; with the innocence of a child, and the free spirit of untamed horses; I hope you laugh without stopping, live with abandon, and love like that’s all there is; stay wild, my wild, wild child.” .... #crystalbarsoap#crystalbartribe #waswithenergy #freespirit #freespiritedchild #childrenscollection #sunchild #moonchild #innerchild #flowerchild #crystalhealing #shoplocal #goodvibes #loveandlight #mantra #crystalsoaps #soapshare #namaste #crystals #positiveenergy #radiatelove

A post shared by Wash With Energy (@crystalbarsoap) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:42am PDT