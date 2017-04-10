Story from Beauty

There's More To This Crystal Bar Soap Than Meets The Eye

Samantha Sasso
In case you forgot to read your April horoscope, the next month is going to be one hell of whirlwind for all of us. Four (yep, four) retrogrades are on the horizon and, needless to say, we’re feeling a bit flustered already. To make it through, we know we'll need to look beyond our typical stash of spiritual beauty products in order to keep the balance in our lives. And that is where the Crystal Bar Soap comes in.

Crystal Bar Soap is an indie beauty and lifestyle brand that uses earth crystals to "reenergize your spirit and remove negative energy every time you wash," according to the brand's website. But what's even cooler is that, similar to the engagement ring bath bombs, each bar of soap is molded around a real-life crystal, so that when the soap runs out, you're left with a gemstone that you can use again and again. And the lineup is impressive: The Setting Sun, for example, is infused with the crystal, Carnelian, known for its motivational powers and ability to promote leadership and courage; Copper Warrior, made with Tiger's Eye, is a stone of protection; and Moon Child, created with Rainbow Moonstone, helps promote a clear mind.
Not only does the eco-friendly and cruelty-free shop serve up individual handmade bars of soap — from $5 to $9.50 a pop, depending — that would please any stargazer, but it also offers an entire Chakra Kit of soaps for $35 that'll help keep you level-headed year-round. So no matter what planet is on the backspin next month — or next year — you’re covered.

So if you're on the market for a shiny new crystal to add to your growing collection, we suggest you browse the Crystal Bar Soap catalog for one that will suit you best. Now you really have no reason to blame your bad luck on the retrograde.
