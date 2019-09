Crystal Bar Soap is an indie beauty and lifestyle brand that uses earth crystals to "reenergize your spirit and remove negative energy every time you wash," according to the brand's website. But what's even cooler is that, similar to the engagement ring bath bombs , each bar of soap is molded around a real-life crystal, so that when the soap runs out, you're left with a gemstone that you can use again and again. And the lineup is impressive: The Setting Sun , for example, is infused with the crystal, Carnelian, known for its motivational powers and ability to promote leadership and courage; Copper Warrior , made with Tiger's Eye, is a stone of protection; and Moon Child , created with Rainbow Moonstone, helps promote a clear mind.