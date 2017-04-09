Demi Lovato Got Some Kissing In On Her Hike

Demi Lovato packed on some PDA this weekend with her boyfriend Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and chronicled it in a series of snaps on Snapchat. The 24-year-old singer went on a hike up Los Angeles's popular Runyon Canyon on Saturday with her MMA Bellator fighter beau.
After sharing a selfie snap in her workout gear and a video snap of the breathtaking views of the skyline, Lovato shared a playful selfie of herself and Vasconcelos enjoying the view. The fourth snap was a picture of the two mid-smooch with the final shot of a shadow of the pair standing together under the California heat.
Earlier this week, Lovato appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her new romance — she has been dating the 31-year-old athlete since January and has previously raved about his sense of humor, saying he makes her laugh.
Lovato has more than her romantic life to celebrate, as the star recently marked five years of sobriety in mid-March. By being candid and forthcoming about her struggles with addiction and her bipolar disorder diagnosis, Lovato has been reducing the stigma surrounding mental health disorders and facilitating an open dialogue about the subject.
“Prior to getting sober, I was one of those people who was like, I don’t give a fuck, whatever. And I used that as an excuse to do whatever I wanted. I was a nightmare to work with," Lovato told Refinery29, describing herself as "bitchy, a cunt."
“I had to learn the hard way that I can’t do parties anymore,” she continued. “Some people can go out and not be triggered, but that’s not the case for me.”
