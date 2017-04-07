One day, Jennifer Lopez can wear a $2,835 Balmain crop top to step out with her new beau. The next, she'll roll up wearing $25 earrings she picked up at Kohl's. So, basically, no one does high-low like J.Lo.
While showing off her beauty look of the day, the performer flashed some seriously blinged-out earrings to the camera. At the time, we only got a glimpse at her full ensemble (don't worry — she's since shared a head-to-toe shot of a very casual sheer, sequined silver slipdress), but it didn’t matter: Our eyes went straight to the sparkly accessories, anyway, thanks in part to a slick up-do that conveniently put them on full display. Knowing many would likely inquire about where, exactly, those earrings were procured, Lopez did as any good influencer would and tagged the retailer: Kohl’s.
Her double-drop earrings are part of Lopez's ongoing collaboration with the retailer, which she's been designing for since 2011. (Yup, that’s another hyphen to her already-extensive job title.) The extensive collection for Kohl's currently spans apparel, accessories, and shoes, and caps out at $215 for full-priced watches. So, unlike Rihanna's upcoming array of jewels for Chopard, copping Lopez’s jewelry game won’t require serious long-term budgeting.
Lopez’s accessories of choice are currently on sale for just $24.70 — because keeping yourself iced doesn't have to cost... Well, you know how it goes. You’ll want to jump on them fast, though: Now that they’ve gotten an Instagram shout-out (and garnered almost 800,000 likes at press time), these might sell out quick. Seriously, all we need is some on-point glam lighting and we can kind of, sort of recreate J.Lo’s portrait — until we save up for that Louboutin bag, at least.
