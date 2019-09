The gesture was made possible by Ryan Raftery, the mastermind behind the 2014 musical Ryan Raftery Is the Most Powerful Woman In Fashion , that featured Raftery in his best Wintour drag, parodying Wintour's controversial choice to put the Wests on the cover of the April 2014 issue of Vogue, and it seems Wintour can join in on the laugh when her reputation for entertainment purposes. ( That other, fictional account of Wintour's life at the top of the masthead — you know which one we're talking about — may've been a different story.) Raftery's show wrapped in 2014, but the actor's resurrecting it on April 27th and April 28th, with proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project, in response to President Trump's repeal of bathroom protections for transgender students in schools.