Scheana Shay isn't afraid to get candid during interviews, and it's one of the things we love about her. Whether the Vanderpump Rules star is talking about her love life, her complicated friendships, or her personal struggles, she keeps it real. (Maybe that's why she's so fun to watch on Pump Rules — she's got the reality thing down pat.)
But with an unfiltered conversation comes heavy topics, like eating disorders. Us Weekly reports that during a recent interview with The Daily Dish, a new podcast from Bravo TV, Shay reflected on her early years in Hollywood when she struggled with self-acceptance and the personal pressure she put on herself when moving to Tinsel Town. "I was 20 years old. I was going to be moving out to Hollywood. I wanted to be an actress," she told the hosts, Bravo producers Megan Segura and Rachael Roberts. "Thin was in 11 years ago."
Shay continued, describing the difference transformation she is seeing between what used to be "in" and what is being reflected in media now. "Kim Kardashian was not a thing. It wasn’t cool to have a big butt. For me, I was like, ‘I don’t want to work out, so the only way I know how to get skinny is to stop eating.'" Things got pretty serious by the time she graduated from college. "I remember stepping on the scale the day of my college graduation, and I was like 102,” she said.
Now, the 31-year-old has a stronger relationship with her body and a healthier relationship with her current partner, actor Robert Valletta, following her divorce. "I eat whatever I want, whenever I want, and I work out, so I’m able to keep it off," she told the podcast.
Listen to the entire episode below.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
