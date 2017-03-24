Scheana Shay & Robert Valletta Are Instagram Official

Things are getting serious between Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta. The couple, who got together shortly after Shay's divorce, finally made their Instagram debut. The duo attended the red carpet premiere of the Power Rangers movie Thursday night, along with costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix — although they didn't seem to notice anyone else around them.
Shay posted a selfie with her new beau along with a heart emoji (that's how you know it's real).
They also posed alongside Sandoval and Madix in a more official snap on the red carpet.
"It's morphin time," Valletta captioned the photo. "I can't wait to be in a superhero movie. But until then I guess I'm just going to have to settle for running around house In my superman underwear."
After a difficult year, Shay definitely deserves a bit of fun. Back in December, the 31-year-old revealed that she had filed for divorce from husband of two years, Mike Shay.
"While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship," the couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success."
It took the star some time to feel ready to date again ("I could say yesterday. I could say in three months. I don't know," she told E! "I feel differently all the time but I'm definitely open to finding love again.") but now it seems like she's totally comfortable. According to People, she had no intention of meeting someone so soon, but love happens when you least expect it.
