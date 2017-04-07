High school senior Jacob Staudenmaier, who asked movie star Emma Stone to prom, received some heartbreaking news this week: She's not coming. Despite all the effort Staudenmaier put into his lavish La La Land-themed promposal, the 28-year-old actress wrote a polite RSVP that the high schooler recited this morning on Good Morning America, as E! Online reports.
"Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video," Staudenmeier, 17, read aloud. The Arizona native spent two weeks crafting a video that re-created the opening scene of La La Land, the movie for which Stone recently won an Oscar. In the video, Staudenmaier wears a tuxedo and walks among a few cars, singing his own lyrics all the while. This mimics the first number of the film, which features a number of people dancing atop cars stuck in traffic in Los Angeles. The high school senior pointed out in the video that he bears an uncanny resemblance to Ryan Gosling, Stone's co-star in the movie.
After all that, though, Stone is too busy to say yes. Stone continues in the letter, "I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me." She then added, "P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."
Staudenmaier shared in the same segment that he will attend prom with a few friends. It was Emma Stone or bust, it seems, although he didn't seem to even expect a response from her. On Wednesday, he shared on ABC that it would be cool if she responded, but that he didn't need her to do so.
"Whether she says yes or no, I think just a response in general would be amazing," he said. He was holding out a modicum of hope, though adding, "I guess if she did say yes, that would be the best outcome possible."
Unfortunately, movie stars tend in be in high demand, and Arizona is mighty far from London. With gumption and dedication like that, though, Staudemaier is sure to have a rosy romantic future. Watch the full segment from Friday morning, below.
WATCH: High schooler films @LaLaLand style "promposal" for Emma Stone and she replied! https://t.co/4gsKulZ99H— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2017
Cc: @RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/RNoZlYGPsR
