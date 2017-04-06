Every episode of That’s So Raven follows the same formula. Raven (Raven-Symoné) gets slammed with a psychic prediction. In her efforts to heroically prevent that future from happening, she sets off a chain of events that actually unleash that event. That’s So Raven imprinted our young, impressionable minds with a fact of life: We’ll just keep making the same mistakes.
After five splendid psychic years, That’s So Raven ended its stint on the Disney Channel in 2007. If Raven-Symoné circa 2007 could’ve peered into the future, would she have seen herself, 10 years older, returning to Disney Channel to reprise her famous role?
From That’s So Raven comes the new show Raven’s Home. This time around, best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) are divorced single mothers raising their children in one chaotic household. After one of Raven’s kids grows her own third eye, this house of personalities becomes even more complicated.
Though the show is geared for the 6-14 age group, we’ll certainly be tuning in. Until then, here’s what the cast has been up to since That’s So Raven. Some of these stories will surprise you.
